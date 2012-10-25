FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Mountie does not get his moose
October 25, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

Canadian Mountie does not get his moose

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Legend has it that a Canadian Mountie always gets his man. But nobody said anything about a moose.

An officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was injured early on Thursday after being charged by a bull moose while driving on patrol in central British Columbia.

The officer was driving toward two moose at an intersection in the small community of Prince Rupert in an attempt to head off another vehicle approaching the same junction.

As the officer neared the animals, a bull moose charged his vehicle, breaking the front bumper as it jumped on the roof of the car. The moose began stomping and kicking, and a hoof broke the driver’s side window, injuring the officer.

The moose then jumped on the trunk of the car and finally back on the road.

“Both the culprit and accomplice departed the area on hoof,” the RCMP said in a statement.

The officer suffered bruising on his left shoulder, but did not require medical attention. He finished his shift and went home to rest, the police said.

Reporting By Russ Blinch; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
