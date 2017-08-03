Investment management director David Grim to leave SEC

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that David Grim, director of the investment management division, would leave the agency in September after 22 years of service.

As director, Grim led the division's policy development, legal interpretation, data analysis and disclosure review functions, while overseeing the $70 trillion asset management industry.

Grim joined the SEC in 1995 and was appointed director of SEC's division of investment management in 2015.