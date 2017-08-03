FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment management director David Grim to leave SEC
#Big Story 10
August 3, 2017 / 10:09 PM

Investment management director David Grim to leave SEC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that David Grim, director of the investment management division, would leave the agency in September after 22 years of service.

As director, Grim led the division's policy development, legal interpretation, data analysis and disclosure review functions, while overseeing the $70 trillion asset management industry.

Grim joined the SEC in 1995 and was appointed director of SEC's division of investment management in 2015.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

