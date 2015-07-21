FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
July 21, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 2 years ago

Auto industry veteran Doug Betts joins Apple

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Apple logo is seen at the flagship Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Ex-Chrysler Group (FCHA.MI) executive Doug Betts has joined IPhone-maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O), according to the auto industry veteran’s LinkedIn profile.

Betts’ account on the social networking website for professionals said he joined the Cupertino, California-based company with the title of ‘Operations - Apple Inc’ in July.

The online profile did not provide much detail about the move but stated Betts’ location to be San Francisco Bay Area.

Betts, who has spent more than 25 years in the auto industry with companies including Toyota and Nissan, vacated his role of head of quality at Chrysler Group last year to “pursue other interests.”

A representative for Apple declined to comment.

Betts could not be reached.

Analysts and investors have been touting car manufacturing as the next growth avenue for Apple.

Apple, which is known to be secretive about its projects, added to the speculation when a senior executive in May said that developing a car would be the “ultimate mobile device.”

The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
