Barclays names Alexander Doll CEO of German business

A view of the exterior of the Barclays U.S. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has appointed Alexander Doll to be chief executive of its German business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Doll, who has served as co-CEO of Barclays in Germany alongside Ralf Herfurth since 2013, will also act as head of banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the memo said.

Herfurth has been named Barclays’ chairman in Germany as well as chairman of banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.