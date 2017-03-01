FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays hires leveraged finance banker Craig Molson
March 1, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 6 months ago

Barclays hires leveraged finance banker Craig Molson

Natalie Harrison

2 Min Read

A Barclays sign is seen outside a branch of the bank in London, Britain, February 23, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

NEW YORK - Barclays has hired Craig Molson as co-head of natural resources, power and chemicals leveraged finance, based in New York, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Molson, formerly with Deutsche Bank, will focus on natural resources and will work alongside co-head Kevin Crealese, who will focus on power and chemicals.

Both report to Jean-Francois Astier, head of global leveraged finance at Barclays.

Molson, expected to start his new role in the second quarter, had been at Deutsche since 2002, most recently as a managing director in natural resources.

Molson specializes in the origination, structuring and syndication of leveraged loan and high-yield bond financings for corporate and financial sponsor clients in that sector.

A spokesperson for Barclays confirmed the new hire. Deutsche Bank confirmed Molson had left the bank.

"We wish Craig the best," Deutsche said in an emailed statement.

"We have a deep bench of leverage finance bankers eager and ready to step up under the leadership of Sean Murphy, co-head of global leveraged debt capital markets."

Jefferies recently hired two senior leveraged finance bankers from Barclays focused on the energy sector. The pair, Paul Cugno and Robert Anderson, began their new roles as managing directors last month.

At Barclays, Cugno most recently served as head of natural resources, power and infrastructure debt capital markets, while Anderson worked as a managing director on syndicate in the leveraged loan capital markets group.

Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie

