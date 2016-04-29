Tarnow to oversee BlackRock loan and CLO groups after Hart departure

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Josh Tarnow, a managing director at BlackRock, will lead the firm’s bank loan and Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) businesses following the departure of Leland Hart, according to a memo provided by the firm.

Tarnow will continue to oversee the aviation and global long short credit businesses, according to the memo from Jim Keenan, global head of fundamental credit at BlackRock.

Hart, who ran BlackRock’s bank loan team, will maintain an advisory role with the firm’s infrastructure debt team “in the months ahead,” according to the memo. He has been with the company for seven years, since its acquisition of his previous employer R3 Capital Partners.

Tarnow is now a portfolio manager of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income fund with Keenan and Adrian Marshall, according to a prospectus on the firm’s website. Hart was previously a manager of the nearly US$3bn fund that invests primarily in leveraged loans, according to a 2015 fund prospectus.

CLOs pool loans of different credit quality and sell slices of the fund of varying seniority from Triple A to B to investors such as insurance companies. Equity investors, holders of the most junior piece of the fund, are paid last with what interest is left.