HSBC's Simoes to chair UK regulation practitioners panel
July 23, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC's Simoes to chair UK regulation practitioners panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

View of the HSBC headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of HSBC’s British business, Antonio Simoes, will chair the independent panel that represents the banking industry on rule-making and other regulatory issues, Britain’s financial regulator said on Thursday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that Simoes will become chair of its practitioner panel from the start of August.

Simoes has been a member of the panel for two years and succeeds Alison Britain, the former head of retail at Lloyds Banking Group, who has left the bank to become CEO of Whitbread.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
