FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Goldman Sachs names new heads of financial restructuring
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 28, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 5 months ago

Goldman Sachs names new heads of financial restructuring

Jessica DiNapoli

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named managing director Greg Berube head of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the investment bank confirmed on Tuesday.

The pair is replacing Roopesh Shah, Goldman Sachs' former global head of restructuring, who is moving to boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc.

There has been a re-shuffling of restructuring bankers at big investment banks in recent months. Reuters reported last week that Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group. Deutsche Bank and RBC declined to comment on the report, based on interviews with people familiar with the matter.

Berube is tasked with building the bank's restructuring advisory business targeting its corporate and private equity clients facing financially distressed situations, according to an internal memo circulated within the bank last month.

Berube joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst in 2004 in the leveraged finance capital markets team in New York, later moved to London to join the Europe, Middle East and Asia capital markets team, and then in 2007 returned to New York, according to the memo.

Before joining Goldman Sachs last year, Ray worked as a managing director at Morgan Stanley for nearly ten years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked as a lawyer at British law firm Clifford Chance LLP.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.