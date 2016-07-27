FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Top Goldman Sachs hedge fund banker Gilly departs: sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 27, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Top Goldman Sachs hedge fund banker Gilly departs: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Marc Gilly, one of Goldman Sachs' top hedge fund bankers in Europe, has left the company, sources told Reuters.

In his role as head of client-facing activities for European Prime Brokerage and global co-head of capital introductions, Gilly helped hedge funds with a range of services including sales and introductions to potential investors, product development and technology.

Gilly, who had been at Goldman for 21 years, will not be replaced, one of the sources said.

The departure of Gilly follows that of Goldman's head of hedge fund consulting, William Douglas, who left this year to launch hedge fund Caius Capital.

Reporting by Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.