Top Goldman Sachs hedge fund banker Gilly departs: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Marc Gilly, one of Goldman Sachs' top hedge fund bankers in Europe, has left the company, sources told Reuters.

In his role as head of client-facing activities for European Prime Brokerage and global co-head of capital introductions, Gilly helped hedge funds with a range of services including sales and introductions to potential investors, product development and technology.

Gilly, who had been at Goldman for 21 years, will not be replaced, one of the sources said.

The departure of Gilly follows that of Goldman's head of hedge fund consulting, William Douglas, who left this year to launch hedge fund Caius Capital.