May 26, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman names Cohen global head of financial sponsor M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Stephanie Cohen as global head of financial sponsor M&A, a newly created role aimed at boosting its private equity dealmaking coverage, the investment bank said in a memo on Tuesday.

Cohen, who joined Goldman in 1999 as an analyst and made partner last year, was previously global sector captain for general industrials. She is based in New York.

Cohen’s appointment comes three months after Goldman named Alison Mass and Alasdair Warren global co-heads of its financial sponsors group.

Mass and Warren oversee the entire range of products and services that Goldman offers to private equity firms. Cohen, however, will focus just on M&A advisory services to the bank’s private equity clients.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
