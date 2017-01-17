FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
HSBC hires financial sponsors managing director from Deutsche
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 17, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 7 months ago

HSBC hires financial sponsors managing director from Deutsche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Alexis Maskell is joining HSBC as global head of account coverage within its Financial Sponsors Group from Deutsche Bank, HSBC said in a memo on Tuesday.

Maskell, who was covering key sponsors in Europe at Deutsche Bank, will report to Gilles Collombin, global head of financial sponsors group on a day-to-day basis, HSBC said.

He will report to HSBC's co-heads of global banking Matthew Westerman and Robin Phillips on his global account coverage responsibilities, the bank's memo added.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Maskell was a managing director in Deutsche Bank's financial sponsors team.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.