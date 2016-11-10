FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
JP Morgan appoints head of secondary loan trading EMEA
#Big Story 10
November 10, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 10 months ago

JP Morgan appoints head of secondary loan trading EMEA

Hannah Brenton

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rikesh Patel has been appointed head of secondary loan trading EMEA at JP Morgan, according to an internal memo seen by Thomson Reuters LPC.

He will replace Leander Christofides, who left his role at the US bank in May.

Patel joins JPM from Credit Suisse where he was most recently head of distressed debt and leveraged finance trading.

He has over 12 years of experience in fixed income, credit, and structured credit trading, the memo said.

Patel will report to Kristian Orssten, who was promoted to head of EMEA debt capital markets at JP Morgan in October.

“With Rikesh’s expertise and broad client relationships, he will help us to continue to drive JP Morgan’s momentum in the secondary trading market,” the memo said.

A spokesperson for JP Morgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

Editing by Christopher Mangham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
