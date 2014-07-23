FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan names former Citi executive Krause to lead China bank
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 23, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan names former Citi executive Krause to lead China bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday it named Brett Krause to head its locally incorporated bank in China, adding to other recent hires as it rebuilds its leadership team in the country.

Krause, a 20-year banking veteran, was hired as president of JPMorgan Chase Bank (China) Company Limited, the New York-based bank said in an e-mailed statement. He joined JPMorgan in January and previously held leading roles at Citigroup, including senior country officer in Vietnam.

JPMorgan earlier in July said it had hired former UBS AG banker David Li as the new head of overall China business, including investment banking. The bank’s chief executive for China investment banking, Fang Fang, left the firm in March, amid a probe of JPMorgan hiring practices in Asia.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.