JPMorgan names former Citi executive Krause to lead China bank

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday it named Brett Krause to head its locally incorporated bank in China, adding to other recent hires as it rebuilds its leadership team in the country.

Krause, a 20-year banking veteran, was hired as president of JPMorgan Chase Bank (China) Company Limited, the New York-based bank said in an e-mailed statement. He joined JPMorgan in January and previously held leading roles at Citigroup, including senior country officer in Vietnam.

JPMorgan earlier in July said it had hired former UBS AG banker David Li as the new head of overall China business, including investment banking. The bank’s chief executive for China investment banking, Fang Fang, left the firm in March, amid a probe of JPMorgan hiring practices in Asia.