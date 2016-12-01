FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Raymond James says Thomas James to become chairman emeritus
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 1, 2016 / 11:11 PM / 9 months ago

Raymond James says Thomas James to become chairman emeritus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brokerage Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) said on Thursday that Thomas James would relinquish his role as chairman of its board and become chairman emeritus.

James, who was also chief executive of Raymond James for over 40 years before Paul Reilly took over the post in 2010, joined the company in 1966, four years after his father, Robert James, founded it.

James' role as chairman emeritus will be effective in February 2017 and he will retain a seat on the board, the company said. (bit.ly/2grAUd5)

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm oversees about $600 billion in client assets.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.