Mozambique's Guebuza fires prime minister
#World News
October 8, 2012 / 5:38 PM / 5 years ago

Mozambique's Guebuza fires prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique President Armando Guebuza fired his prime minister in a surprise cabinet reshuffle on Monday, replacing his presumed political successor with the little-known governor of Tete province, home to a massive coal mining investment boom.

A government statement said Prime Minister Aires Aly, who was being groomed to succeed the president in the 2014 election, will be replaced by Alberto Vaquina, who has mainly overseen the multi-billion dollar coal rush in Tete, home to 23 billion tonnes of coal, one of the world’s largest untapped reserves.

Reporting by Marina Lopes, Editing by Ed Cropely and Diana Abdallah

