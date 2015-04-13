FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two arrested over murder of Mozambican lawyer
#World News
April 13, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Two arrested over murder of Mozambican lawyer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder last month of Mozambican academic and lawyer Gilles Cistac, police said on Monday.

Police spokesman Arnaldo Chefo identified them as Mozambican nationals Manuel Lucio and Arsenio Nhaposse and said they had appeared in court and remained in custody. He gave no further details.

Cistac, a central figure in a debate about the creation of autonomous states in Mozambique, was on his way to work in a taxi when a car carrying four men pulled alongside and one of them opened fire, shooting him dead.

He had told reporters in February the creation of autonomous regions would be allowed under the constitution.

The main opposition party Renamo has called for its politicians to govern regions where it won more votes than the ruling Frelimo party in elections last year. It has also proposed that Mozambique be divided into two countries.

There have been concerns in recent years that Mozambique, which has attracted billions of dollars of foreign investment after making huge coal and gas finds, could slip back into conflict after former rebel group Renamo withdrew from a 1992 peace deal that ended a 16-year civil war.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
