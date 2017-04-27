Mozambique debt probe report delayed to May 12: state prosecutor

LONDON (Reuters) - A report on three firms owned by the government of Mozambique that hid $2 billion in loans will be delayed by two weeks, the office of the country's attorney general said in a statement on Thursday.

Publication of the report by multinational risk-management firm Kroll has been pushed back to May 12 from April 28 because more time is needed for verification and translation, the statement said. The report has been delayed repeatedly.

Debt-ridden Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries, is struggling to repay the loans, which were not approved by parliament or disclosed publicly.

The discovery of the loans to state-owned fishing company EMATUM, Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management prompted the International Monetary Fund to halt a loan last April and led to the collapse of Mozambique's currency and a debt default.

In November, Mozambique's attorney general appointed Kroll to probe state firms that hid the loans from government and international creditors, a condition for the IMF to resume aid talks with the war-scarred nation.

Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario said earlier in April that Mozambique will only honor debt that "has been used for purposes that are in the public interest".