FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Mozambique debt probe report delayed to May 12: state prosecutor
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 27, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 4 months ago

Mozambique debt probe report delayed to May 12: state prosecutor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A report on three firms owned by the government of Mozambique that hid $2 billion in loans will be delayed by two weeks, the office of the country's attorney general said in a statement on Thursday.

Publication of the report by multinational risk-management firm Kroll has been pushed back to May 12 from April 28 because more time is needed for verification and translation, the statement said. The report has been delayed repeatedly.

Debt-ridden Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries, is struggling to repay the loans, which were not approved by parliament or disclosed publicly.

The discovery of the loans to state-owned fishing company EMATUM, Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management prompted the International Monetary Fund to halt a loan last April and led to the collapse of Mozambique's currency and a debt default.

In November, Mozambique's attorney general appointed Kroll to probe state firms that hid the loans from government and international creditors, a condition for the IMF to resume aid talks with the war-scarred nation.

Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario said earlier in April that Mozambique will only honor debt that "has been used for purposes that are in the public interest".

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.