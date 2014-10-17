Renamo opposition rejects Mozambique elections, demands fresh vote

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique’s main opposition movement, Renamo, rejected on Friday provisional results showing the ruling Frelimo party had won this week’s elections, saying they were flawed by fraud and demanding that a fresh vote be held.

“We don’t accept the results,” Renamo spokesman Antonio Muchanga told Reuters. “The results should be annulled and new elections held.”

He spoke shortly after African election monitors endorsed Wednesday’s vote as largely peaceful and free.