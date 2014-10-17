FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renamo opposition rejects Mozambique elections, demands fresh vote
October 17, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Renamo opposition rejects Mozambique elections, demands fresh vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique’s main opposition movement, Renamo, rejected on Friday provisional results showing the ruling Frelimo party had won this week’s elections, saying they were flawed by fraud and demanding that a fresh vote be held.

“We don’t accept the results,” Renamo spokesman Antonio Muchanga told Reuters. “The results should be annulled and new elections held.”

He spoke shortly after African election monitors endorsed Wednesday’s vote as largely peaceful and free.

Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Ed Cropley

