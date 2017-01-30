Mozambique awards gas development projects to Yara, Shell

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique, which has vast offshore gas resources, has awarded gas development projects to Norway's Yara International, Shell Mozambique and GL Energy Africa, the National Petroleum Institute (NPI) said on Monday.

Yara will develop fertilisers and 30-50 megawatts (MW) of power while Shell Mozambique will produce diesel and 50-80 MW of power. GL Energy Africa will produce 250 MW from gas resources, the NPI said in a statement on its website.