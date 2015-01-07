Mozambique police release opposition leader: local media

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique police have released an opposition spokesman they had arrested for allegedly leading an illegal demonstration and inciting violence, local media cited his lawyer as saying on Wednesday.

Antonio Muchanga, spokesman for Mozambique’s main opposition Renamo party, was arrested on Tuesday after leading protests against the result of last October’s election that the ruling Frelimo party and its candidate Filipe Nyusi won.

Police said the march on Saturday in Maputo was illegal because the organizers did not obtain permission in advance.

Tensions have been running high in Mozambique as Renamo and its candidate, former civil war rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama, allege widespread fraud and irregularities in last year’s poll, including ballot stuffing.

In the run-up to the election, Renamo partisans clashed sporadically with troops and police. The Renamo leader only emerged from a bush hideout in September to reaffirm a 1992 peace pact which ended a 17-year civil war.