September 25, 2015 / 6:42 PM / 2 years ago

Mozambique opposition leader says survives new attack: news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO (Reuters) - The leader of the Mozambique opposition party Renamo escaped unhurt after a second attack on his envoy in as many weeks, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported on Friday.

The party leader, Afonso Dhlakama, said the attack took place on Friday as his group traveled to Nampula in the northern province of the same name, according to Lusa. Three of his guards were wounded, Dhlakama said.

Lusa did not give more details, and police and Renamo officials could not be reached for comment.

Earlier this month, local media said Dhlakama had escaped without injury after his convoy was attacked by gunmen as he returned from a rally.

Renamo waged a bloody 16-year civil war against the ruling Frelimo party, which ended with a 1992 peace agreement. Tensions have resurfaced in the last few years, including in the run-up to fractious national elections last October, which Renamo lost.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Larry King

