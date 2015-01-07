Mozambique's Renamo party says will not take up parliament seats

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique’s Renamo opposition party will not take up its parliamentary seats in protest against the southern African country’s election results, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We will not take our seats at parliament, which is due to be sworn in on Jan 12. Our party and president decided that we do not take part in a farce,” party spokesman Antonio Muchanga told Reuters.

Renamo has alleged widespread fraud and irregularities, including ballot stuffing, in October’s election, in which it won 89 of the 250 seats in parliament. The ruling Frelimo party secured 144 seats and a third party won 17.