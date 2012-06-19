Factbox: A look at Mozambique

(Reuters) - Mozambique, one of the poorest countries in the world at independence in 1975, has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies. However, average income is little over $400 a year.

Here is a look at Mozambique:

* ECONOMY:

Some NUMBERS

Population 23.4 Million

GDP (US$ billions) 9.6 (2010)

GNI per capita $440

GDP growth 6.3 percent

Income Level Low

Poverty Ratio 55.2 percent

Percent of GDP (2010)

Agriculture 31.9 percent

Industry 23.4 percent

Doing Business in Mozambique

Rank 139 out of 183 (2012)

(down seven points from 2011)

According to data collected by Doing Business, starting a business requires nine procedures, takes 13 days and costs 11.7 percent of income per capita.

- Mozambique’s economic growth accelerated to 8.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 from 6.5 percent in the third quarter, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) showed in March.

- In cumulative terms, the economy grew by 7.1 percent in 2011. Agriculture accounted for 15 percent of GDP growth for the fourth quarter, while manufacturing represented 14 percent.

* COAL:

Mozambique’s coal reserves are forecast at 23 billion tonnes, with the country likely to become one of the world’s largest exporters of coking and thermal coal within a decade.

So far only Brazil’s Vale and Rio Tinto have begun producing coal in Mozambique, but many other miners are setting up base there.

* GAS:

- U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum and Italian oil group Eni and their partners announced big gas finds off Mozambique. Anadarko estimates its reserves off northern Mozambique at 50 trillion cubic feet (1.4 trillion cubic meters) - almost as much as Libya’s proven gas reserves. It is planning production from 2018.

- Large offshore gas finds in the last year have triggered forecasts of capital inflows of $50 billion over the next decade - five times Mozambique’s gross domestic product.

- Mozambique, with total resources estimated at up to 100 trillion cubic feet, is touted to become the world’s third-largest manufacturer of liquefied natural gas.

* AIDS:

- The latest data indicates a prevalence rate of around 15 percent among the 15 to 49-year-old population. An estimated 1.6 million people are living with HIV or AIDS. About 410 people become infected every day. An estimated 74,000 AIDS-related deaths occurred in 2009. Around 280,000 people are currently receiving antiretrovirals, according to the health ministry.

* HUMAN DEVELOPMENT:

Mozambique’s HDI value for 2011 is 0.322-in the low human development category, ranking the country at 184 out of 187 countries and territories. Life expectancy is at 50.2 years in 2011 up from 42.8 in 1980. Mean years of schooling increased by 0.5 years and expected years of schooling increased by 3.9 years in the same period.

* POLITICS:

- Mozambique was a Portuguese colony for 470 years until 1975, but guerrilla activity against colonial rule began in 1963. The insurrection was so effective that by 1973, Portugal had dispatched more than 40,000 troops to fight the rebels. Independence was granted in June 1975.

- A peace deal in 1992 ended 16 years of civil war which pitched the Soviet-backed Marxist government of Frelimo against Renamo anti-Communists who were supported first by white-ruled Rhodesia and then by apartheid South Africa. The war killed up to 1 million people and made 5 million more people homeless.

- President Armando Guebuza won the October 2009 election. His Frelimo party, in power since it led the country to independence, won 191 parliamentary seats out of 250.

