World Bank delays aid to Mozambique pending debt analysis: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank is delaying approval of further development loans to Mozambique pending a debt sustainability analysis to be conducted with the International Monetary Fund, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Processing of investment lending currently continues, while further approval of development policy loans is delayed pending the DSA and the analysis of macro-economic stability by the IMF and the World Bank,” the World Bank spokesman said.

“Following the DSA, a decision will be made on the volume of World Bank support to Mozambique.”