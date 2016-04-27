FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank delays aid to Mozambique pending debt analysis: spokesman
April 27, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

World Bank delays aid to Mozambique pending debt analysis: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank is delaying approval of further development loans to Mozambique pending a debt sustainability analysis to be conducted with the International Monetary Fund, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Processing of investment lending currently continues, while further approval of development policy loans is delayed pending the DSA and the analysis of macro-economic stability by the IMF and the World Bank,” the World Bank spokesman said.

“Following the DSA, a decision will be made on the volume of World Bank support to Mozambique.”

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Dominic Evans

