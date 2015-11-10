FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Petroleum raises cash portion of MarkWest offer by $400 million
November 10, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Marathon Petroleum raises cash portion of MarkWest offer by $400 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp said it raised the cash portion of its offer to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP, the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, by $400 million.

The company, which is buying MarkWest through its pipeline unit, MPLX LP, said it will now offer $5.21 per unit in cash, up from the $3.37 it offered in July.

MarkWest unitholders will continue to get 1.09 MPLX units for each share held, the company said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

