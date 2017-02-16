MPLX files with U.S. to expand Ozark pipeline expansion project

(Reuters) - MPLX LP filed a petition with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday seeking permission to expand Ozark Pipeline, which carries crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois.

MPLX expects the commission to act by May 10, and the additional capacity could be available in the second quarter of 2018.

On Monday, an MPLX subsidiary agreed to purchase Ozark pipeline, currently owned by Enbridge Inc, for about $220 million.