FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
MPLX files with U.S. to expand Ozark pipeline expansion project
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
February 16, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 6 months ago

MPLX files with U.S. to expand Ozark pipeline expansion project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - MPLX LP filed a petition with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday seeking permission to expand Ozark Pipeline, which carries crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois.

MPLX expects the commission to act by May 10, and the additional capacity could be available in the second quarter of 2018.

On Monday, an MPLX subsidiary agreed to purchase Ozark pipeline, currently owned by Enbridge Inc, for about $220 million.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.