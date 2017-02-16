MPLX files with U.S. agency to expand Ozark pipeline

(Reuters) - MPLX LP filed a petition with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday seeking permission to expand the 230,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ozark crude pipeline.

MPLX expects the commission to act by May 10, so that the additional capacity on the Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois, pipeline could be in service in the second quarter of 2018.

The expansion will increase the total capacity by 115,000 bpd to 345,000 bpd, the filing said. In 2016, there were 19 active shippers on the pipeline.

On Monday, an MPLX subsidiary agreed to purchase the Ozark pipeline, currently owned by Enbridge Inc, for about $220 million.

MPLX is a master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation, according to its website. In 2015, it bought MarkWest Energy Partners, a deal that made it the fourth-largest MLP by market value in the United States.