April 12, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

MRC Global shares edged up on first day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of energy industry supplier MRC Global Inc (MRC.N) edged up 0.2 percent on Thursday to close at $21.04 on the company’s first day of public trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of the Houston-based company that provides pipes, valves and fittings to energy companies opened at $20.50. The company’s shares priced Wednesday at $21, at the bottom of their expected range.

Owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) private equity fund since 2007, MRC Global priced 22.7 million shares as expected on Wednesday, raising $477 million. The company had planned to sell shares in the range of $21 to $23.

MRC Global’s revenue rose 26 percent to $4.8 billion in 2011. Net income swung to a profit of $29.0 million, compared with a loss of $51.8 million a year earlier.

MRC Global will use proceeds to repay debt.

Goldman will own around 77 percent of the company after the offering.

MRC Global’s IPO underwriters include Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

Reporting By Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Matthew Lewis and Bernard Orr

