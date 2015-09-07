Japan's MS&AD: in talks to buy UK insurer Amlin

TOKYO (Reuters) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T) said it is in talks to buy UK rival Amlin AML.L, the fourth multi-billion deal in as many months by Japanese insurers aggressively expanding overseas.

Driven by the need to diversify risk exposure geographically and secure growth beyond an aging home market, Japanese insurers are ratcheting up the scale and pace of their acquisitions.

MS&AD, which runs both property and life insurance business at home and overseas, has said it was looking for acquisition targets.

Amlin, a specialist in property, casualty, marine and aviation insurance, has a stock market value of $3.8 billion. Nikkei business daily reported MS&AD is expected to pay more than 500 billion yen ($4.2 billion) to buy the company without citing sources.

An MS&AD spokesman said the two companies are in talks but nothing has been decided.

Charles Philipps, chief executive of Amlin, said last month the company was not open to a bid and had no urgent need to team up with anyone else.

The deal follows a string of acquisitions by rivals.

In June, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T) said it had agreed to buy U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc (HCC.N) for $7.5 billion, in what would be the biggest M&A deal this year by a Japanese company.

In July, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co [MEIJY.UL] agreed to buy StanCorp Financial Group Inc SFG.N for $5 billion, and last month, Sumitomo Life agreed to buy U.S insurer Symetra Financial Corp SYA.N for about $3.8 billion.