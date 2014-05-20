FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marks & Spencer plans to open 100 stores in India by 2016
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 20, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Marks & Spencer plans to open 100 stores in India by 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past a Marks and Spencer store in Leicester, central England, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Britain’s largest clothing retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) on Tuesday said it will open a hundred stores in India by 2016 instead of 86 as planned last year.

The clothing retailer, which runs 40 stores in the country, said its Indian same-store-sales grew 13 percent in the fiscal year ended March 2014.

Same-stores-sales is a key performance metric for retailers and measures sales growth at stores open for more than a year. Comparative figures from a year earlier were not available.

Three years ago, M&S identified India as a priority market and Chief Executive Marc Bolland last year said the company planned to offer more stylish and fashionable clothes to Indians after years of struggling with brand positioning in the country.

M&S faces tough competition in India from the world’s biggest fashion retailer Inditex SA (ITX.MC) and its Zara brand.

Marks & Spencer operates in India in a joint venture with Reliance Retail, a unit of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RELI.NS).

“Together with our partner Reliance Retail, we are continuing to invest into accelerating our growth in India as we build a leadership position in the market,” said Venu Nair, Managing Director of Marks & Spencer Reliance India.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.