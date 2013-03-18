FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar not considering bid for Marks & Spencer: source
March 18, 2013 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar not considering bid for Marks & Spencer: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, is not considering a bid for British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), a source close to the fund said on Monday.

Shares in Marks & Spencer (M&S) jumped 8 percent in early Monday trading after The Sunday Times newspaper said the Qatar Investment Authority wanted to assemble a consortium to mount an 8-billion-pound ($12.1 billion) takeover of Britain’s biggest clothing retailer.

Qatar Holding is the vehicle through which the wealth fund conducts some of its biggest overseas investments.

M&S declined to comment.

Despite the denial from the source, some analysts think M&S, whose core women’s clothes business has been losing market share, could be vulnerable to a private equity bid.

“Trading and profits are under pressure, with nothing to show yet for the big investments made in online systems and warehousing and the changes in the clothing team,” said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

He also noted that from a funding perspective, the recent improvement in the debt markets and the amount of money currently in private equity makes a bid possible.

“From a strategic perspective, however, the question is what anybody thinks could be done with a declining brand like M&S.”

One of M&S’s top 20 shareholders also told Reuters a private equity-style bid was possible.

“You could argue that the business could support quite a bit of debt if it wasn’t having to pay a dividend,” said the investor.

Shares in M&S were up 5.4 percent at 393 pence at 0905 GMT.

Reporting by Dinesh Nair and James Davey; additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
