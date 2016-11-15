FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
MSCI announces latest changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2016 / 11:26 PM / 9 months ago

MSCI announces latest changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman walks past a panel displaying stock indices of Hong Kong, U.S. and China markets, outside a bank in Hong Kong June 7, 2016.Bobby Yip/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI announced changes to a number of its index funds on Monday, adding 55 securities and removing 34 from its World Index .MIWD00000PUS.

The three largest additions measured by full company market capitalization will be Denmark's Dong Energy (DENERG.CO), the United States' First Data Corporation A and France's Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA).

MSCI also announced changes to its emerging markets index .MSCIEF and added 44 new securities and deleted 3 from its China A index .MICNA0000PUS. The largest Chinese companies added were China Film Corporation A (600977.SS), China Grand Automotive Services A (600297.SS) and Cultural Investment Holdings A (600715.SS).

To its emerging markets index, MSCI added China Huarong Asset Management H (0993.HK), Chinese ADR Weibo Corporation (WB.O), and Brazil's Electrobras ON.

Updates were also announced to MSCI's frontier markets index, including the three largest: Sonatel (Senegal), Pampa Energia ADR (Argentina) (PAM.BA) and Bank Dhofar (Oman) BDOF.OM.

The changes were part of quarterly adjustments MSCI makes to its indexes, which it says are tracked by $9.5 trillion in assets.

The index fund updates will be implemented at market close on Nov. 30.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.