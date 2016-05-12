FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI announces changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes
#Business News
May 12, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

MSCI announces changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI announced changes to a number of its index funds on Thursday, including adding four securities and removing one from its U.S. large-cap index.

Additions to that group included Tyson Foods, Edwards Lifesciences and Equinix, the three largest.

MSCI also added significantly to its China A Index, incorporating 30 new securities and removing 14. The three largest additions were Beijing Xinwei Telecom, SDIC Essence Holdings Co and Zhejiang Zheneng Electric.

The index provider serves 97 of the top 100 largest asset managers, according to its client research from June 2015 and P&I data as of December 2014.

Additionally the MSCI World Index will add ABN Amro Group, Hydro One and Schaeffler. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index will add three stocks, LG Household and Healthcare-Preferred, Bajaj Finance, and Phosagro GDR.

The changes will be made as of market close on May 31.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by James Dalgleish

