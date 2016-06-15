FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI says other issues on China's share inclusion may arise over time
June 15, 2016 / 12:32 AM / a year ago

MSCI says other issues on China's share inclusion may arise over time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An investor checks stock information on a mobile phone at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI (MSCI.N) said on Wednesday existing stock connect schemes promoted by China are not programs that every investor wants to use and it cannot rule out other issues that may arise over time.

“If you look at the events of last summer, these were extraordinary events and that made the issue of share suspension an important one and one that we did not highlight before, and things like that can still happen,” Remy Briand, MSCI managing director and global head of research told reporters in a conference call.

“There may be other dimensions as we progress in time,” he said.

MSCI declined to add domestic Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, concluding that Beijing had more work to do in liberalizing capital markets and delivering a blow to Chinese policymakers hoping to broaden the appeal of their currency.

Reporting by Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
