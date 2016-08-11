MSCI adds, removes one company from All World Index, moves Lending Club to small cap

(Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that the only change to its All Country World Index will be to add Liberty Broadband C to and remove Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, both U.S. stocks.

The company also announced it will move Lending Club Corp from its MSCI Prime Market 750 Index to its U.S. Small Cap 1750 index and add Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc in Lending Club's place.

It will add one security, visual computing technology firm Nvidia Corp, to its U.S. equities index.

The company will make no changes to its Emerging Markets index.

However, MSCI announced the Bulgaria Index will be excluded from the MSCI Frontier Emerging Markets Index as it will be reclassified to Standalone Market status coinciding with the August 2016 Quarterly Index Review.

The largest addition to the MSCI China A Indexes are China Nuclear Energy, Shandong Linlong Tyre Co Ltd, and Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd.

The index also added Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co Ltd, Jiangsu Akcome Science & Technology Co Ltd, Lianyungang Ideal Group Co Ltd, Tianguang Fire-Fighting, and Tonghua Golden-Horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd.

It will remove Dalian Dafu Holdings Co Ltd, Heilongjiang Interchina Water Treatment Co Ltd, Luxi Chemical Group Co Ltd, Shanghai Yimin Commerce Group Co Ltd and Tianjin Jinbin Development Co Ltd.

The changes were part of quarterly adjustments MSCI makes to its indexes, which it says are tracked by $9.5 trillion in assets.

“Investors tend to view indexed ETFs as purely assets they can buy and ignore, and these changes are a reminder that investors need to regularly look inside their ETFs because the stocks and country weightings can change as the index providers refresh those indices," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence

The index fund updates will be implemented at market close on Aug. 31.