5 months ago
U.S. index compiler MSCI says not in talks for takeover
March 15, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. index compiler MSCI says not in talks for takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc (MSCI.N) said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.

"We have not received any offer or indication of interest," the company said on Wednesday.

The company's response came after a media report that financial data provider S&P Global Inc (SPGI.N) was seeking to buy MSCI for $11 billion.

MSCI's shares trimmed most of their gains and were up 1 percent. They had risen as much as 13.5 percent to a record high $109.29 in early trading.

Shares of S&P Global were down 1.3 percent at $130.50.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

