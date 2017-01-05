FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren joins MSNBC
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 5, 2017 / 7:42 PM / 8 months ago

Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren joins MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greta Van Susteren poses for photographers on the red carpet for the annual black-tie White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, May 9, 2009.Mike Theiler

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) MSNBC unit said on Thursday that Fox News veteran Greta Van Susteren had joined the company and will host a new program called "For the Record".

Van Susteren hosted "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren" for 14 years at Fox News, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O). on.msnbc.com/2j8GY8z

Van Susteren is the latest high-profile exit from Fox News.

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly said on Tuesday she would leave the channel and join Comcast unit NBC News.

Van Susteren's new show on MSNBC will debut on Jan. 9 and will replace Bloomberg's political television show "With All Due Respect," which ended in early December.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.