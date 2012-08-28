Morgan Stanley, Citi agree to extend arbitration period

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc have agreed to extend until September 10 the period for an arbitrator to evaluate the price tag for their brokerage joint venture, the banks said on Tuesday.

The two banks called in an arbitrator after they were unable to agree on a price for Morgan Stanley to buy another 15 percent stake in the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney business.

The arbitrator, Perella Weinberg Partners, was expected to finish its analysis by the end of August, but the evaluation period has now been extended by 10 days.

Morgan Stanley now owns 51 percent of the brokerage and has operating control, but intends to buy the business in full in three transactions through 2014.

Its bid to buy another 15 percent stake this year valued the business at just $9 billion, according to a regulatory filing -- less than half of the roughly $23 billion valuation that Citi assigns to the business on its books.

The arbitration process works under an unusual structure. If Perella Weinberg comes up with a figure in the middle third of the two banks’ values, its valuation will hold.

If the value is in the lowest third of the range, the price will be set at half-way between that value and Morgan Stanley’s appraisal. Such a scenario would likely lead Citi to have to take a large non-cash accounting charge against earnings to reflect a lower value for the business.

On the other hand, if Perella Weinberg’s value is in the top third of the range, near Citigroup‘s, Morgan Stanley will have to pay a higher price than it had hoped in order to increase its ownership stake.