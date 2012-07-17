M&T Bank beats estimates on higher net interest income

(Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp (MTB.N) posted a lower quarterly profit, but topped Wall Street expectations, as a rise in mortgage banking revenue and net interest income offset higher expenses.

U.S. banks have struggled to increase profits over the last two years as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates low and fewer Americans take on additional debt.

Second-quarter net income was $214.7 million, or $1.71 per share, compared with $297.2 million, or $2.42 per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the bank to earn $1.68 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income - the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits - rose 18 percent to $655 million. However, non-interest expenses that cover salaries and other costs of operations rose 9 percent to $627 million.

Mortgage banking revenue for the quarter was up almost 65 percent at $69.5 million.

Provision for credit losses fell marginally to $60 million.

Buffalo, New York-based M&T’s shares, which have risen about 10 percent year to date, closed at $83.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.