Lower mortgage banking revenue pulls down M&T Bank profit

(Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp (MTB.N) reported quarterly results that were worse than analysts’ expectations as mortgage banking revenue fell and expenses increased.

M&T Bank shares slipped more than 3 percent on Friday.

Net income fell 17 percent to $245.72 million, or $1.74 per share, from $296.19 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Mortgage banking revenue fell 29 percent to $82.1 million while expenses rose 12 percent to $703.07 million.

Net interest income, the difference between what banks earns on loans and pays out on deposits fell 1 percent to $734.46 million.

Excluding items, the bank earned $1.79 per share, well below analysts’ average estimate of $1.92 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank has been in the spotlight for more than one year over its proposed acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc HCBK.O, which has been delayed due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s concerns about M&T’s anti-money laundering procedures.

Last month M&T Bank said it now expected the acquisition to close at the end of 2014 instead of January 31.

Credit card issuer Capital One Financial (COF.N) reported lower-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday as net interest income fell in both its credit card and consumer banking businesses.

Shares of Buffalo, New York-based M&T were down 3.4 percent at $110.76 on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.