MTN says no financial impact from allegations against former CFO
July 23, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

MTN says no financial impact from allegations against former CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group (MTNJ.J) said on Tuesday allegations against its former chief financial officer had to do with governance and would have “no impact” on its financial results.

MTN said late on Monday CFO Nazir Patel had resigned due to an on-going investigation into allegations against him.

“The allegations against Mr Patel are of a governance nature, and have no impact on MTN’s financial results, past or future,” MTN Chief Executive Sifiso Dabengwa said in a statement.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

