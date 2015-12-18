FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MTN Cameroon launches 4G mobile network in major cities
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 18, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

MTN Cameroon launches 4G mobile network in major cities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DOUALA, Cameroon (Reuters) - MTN Cameroon, one of the central African country’s main cell phone providers, has announced the launch of a 4G mobile network, which the company said would help boost Cameroon’s economy and access to basic services.

MTN Cameroon says it has nearly 10.4 million subscribers out of a population of about 22.8 million.

“The 4G of MTN Cameroon is an evolution,” Linda Kouam, MTN’s chief marketing officer, told journalists on Thursday.

“Cameroon’s economic growth will change. It’s access to education for millions of young people; it’s access to healthcare, to sanitation programs in the whole world.”

The network will be rolled out in Yaounde, the capital, and to regional hubs Douala, Bamenda and Buea.

Valentin Simeon Zinga, a spokesman for Orange Cameroon, MTN’s chief competitor, said it had the technical and technological capacity to roll out its own 4G network but was waiting on government regulation.

Cameroon’s Telecommunications Regulation Agency was unable to comment immediately. Gabon’s Airtel launched a 4G network last month.

Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Makini Brice, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.