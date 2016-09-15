FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MTN scraps mobile money business in South Africa
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 15, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

MTN scraps mobile money business in South Africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in downtown Cape Town, November 10, 2015.Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African mobile phone operator MTN Group (MTNJ.J) has pulled the plug on its local mobile money business, saying it was not viable in a country where around three quarters of the population already has a bank account.

Mobile money services that allow customers to transfer funds using their phones have proved hugely popular in some other parts of Africa, particularly where people have less access to traditional bank accounts.

MTN launched its South African service in 2012 after the success of Safaricom's (SCOM.NR) M-Pesa in east Africa convinced some executives the service was the industry's next growth area.

However MTN, Africa's biggest wireless phone group, now joins Vodacom (VODJ.J) in abandoning the service in South Africa.

"The operating costs of providing a mobile money platform has become prohibitive," MTN said in a statement on Thursday.

Both Safaricom and Vodacom are controlled by Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L).

MTN said its decision did not mean a complete exit from financial services.

"MTN is still committed to remaining a significant player in the financial services space and we are exploring opportunities in financial services space and other adjacent sectors," it said.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.