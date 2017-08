JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group (MTNJ.J) said on Thursday a $4.2 billion lawsuit filed by Turkcell (TCELL.IS) over a disputed Iranian mobile phone license had no legal merit.

Turkey's Turkcell said its claim would be heard in a South African court.

It first sued MTN in a U.S. court in 2012, alleging the company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iranian license that was originally awarded to Turkcell.