FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German aircraft engine parts maker MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE) said it booked more than $1.3 billion in new orders at this year’s Paris Airshow thanks to strong demand for the Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) geared turbofan engine PW1000G.

On Wednesday, MTU Aero said its order intake would reach at least $1.1 billion.