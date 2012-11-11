FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: MTV Europe Music Award winners in 2012
November 11, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: MTV Europe Music Award winners in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The MTV Europe Music Awards were held in Frankfurt on Sunday.

According to the music TV channel, fans around the world cast a record 184 million votes online and with mobile devices to decide the outcome.

Following is the list of winners on the night:

BEST FEMALE - Taylor Swift

BEST SONG - Carly Rae Jepsen/“Call Me Maybe”

BEST MALE - Justin Bieber

BEST LIVE - Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK - Taylor Swift

GLOBAL ICON - Whitney Houston

BEST VIDEO - PSY/“Gangnam Style”

BEST WORLDWIDE ACT - Han Geng (Asia Pacific)

BIGGEST FANS - One Direction

BEST WORLD STAGE - Justin Bieber

BEST PUSH (for emerging stars) - Carly Rae Jepsen

BEST ALTERNATIVE - Lana Del Rey

BEST ELECTRONIC - David Guetta

BEST HIP HOP - Nicki Minaj

BEST NEW - One Direction

BEST POP - Justin Bieber

BEST ROCK - Linkin Park

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
