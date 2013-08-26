FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Music News
August 26, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Top winners of the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is a list of major winners of the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards presented on Sunday in Brooklyn:

- Best rock video - Thirty Seconds to Mars, “Up In the Air”

- Best collaboration - Pink featuring Nate Ruess, “Just Give Me a Reason”

- Best pop video - Selena Gomez, “Come & Get It”

- Best hip-hop video - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”

- Best video with a social message - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, “Same Love”

- Song of the summer - One Direction, “Best Song Ever”

- Artist to watch - Austin Mahone

- Best male video - Bruno Mars, “Locked Out of Heaven”

- Best female video - Taylor Swift, “I Knew You Were Trouble”

- Video of the year - Justin Timberlake, “Mirrors”

Reporting by Chris Michaud

