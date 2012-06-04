Winners at the MTV Movie Awards

Actor Taylor Lautner accepts the award for movie of the year for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The MTV Movie Awards, one of the most widely watched shows on the youth-oriented cable TV network, took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Following is a list of categories and winners.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Lawrence - “The Hunger Games”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Josh Hutcherson - “The Hunger Games”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Shailene Woodley - “The Descendants”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Melissa McCarthy - “Bridesmaids”

BEST CAST

Actress Elizabeth Banks poses with her award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton

BEST ON-SCREEN TRANSFORMATION

Elizabeth Banks - “The Hunger Games”

BEST FIGHT

Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson vs. Alexander Ludwig - “The Hunger Games”

BEST KISS

Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart - “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1”

BEST GUT-WRENCHING PERFORMANCE

“Bridesmaids” - Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper, in a scene in which food poisoning turns the girls’ dress fitting into a disaster

BEST ON-SCREEN DIRTBAG

Jennifer Aniston - “Horrible Bosses”

BEST MUSIC

“Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO - “21 Jump Street”