FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Winners at the MTV Movie Awards
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Film News
June 4, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

Winners at the MTV Movie Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actor Taylor Lautner accepts the award for movie of the year for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The MTV Movie Awards, one of the most widely watched shows on the youth-oriented cable TV network, took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Following is a list of categories and winners.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Lawrence - “The Hunger Games”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Josh Hutcherson - “The Hunger Games”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Shailene Woodley - “The Descendants”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Melissa McCarthy - “Bridesmaids”

BEST CAST

Actress Elizabeth Banks poses with her award for best on-screen transformation for her role in "The Hunger Games" backstage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton

BEST ON-SCREEN TRANSFORMATION

Elizabeth Banks - “The Hunger Games”

BEST FIGHT

Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson vs. Alexander Ludwig - “The Hunger Games”

BEST KISS

Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart - “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1”

BEST GUT-WRENCHING PERFORMANCE

“Bridesmaids” - Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper, in a scene in which food poisoning turns the girls’ dress fitting into a disaster

BEST ON-SCREEN DIRTBAG

Jennifer Aniston - “Horrible Bosses”

BEST MUSIC

“Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO - “21 Jump Street”

Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.