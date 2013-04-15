Winners at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards

Director Joss Whedon (R) accepts the award for movie of the year for "The Avengers" with cast members Chris Evans (L), Samuel L. Jackson (C) and Tom Hiddleston at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The youth-oriented MTV Movie Awards, one of Hollywood’s most irreverent award shows, took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of winners in the fan-voted awards:

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“The Avengers”

BEST HERO

Bilbo Baggins “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Lawrence “Silver Linings Playbook”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Bradley Cooper “Silver Linings Playbook”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect”

BEST SCARED-AS-S**T PERFORMANCE

Suraj Sharma “Life of Pi”

BEST ON-SCREEN DUO

Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane “Ted”

BEST SHIRTLESS PERFORMANCE

Actor Tom Hiddleston accepts the award for best villain for "The Avengers" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Lautner “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 2”

BEST FIGHT

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner vs. Tom Hiddleston “The Avengers.”

BEST KISS

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence “Silver Linings Playbook”

Actors Samuel L. Jackson (L) and Tom Hiddleston react as they accept the award for movie of the year for "The Avengers" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

BEST WTF MOMENT

Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson “Django Unchained”

BEST VILLAIN

Tom Hiddleston “The Avengers”

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean and Hana Mae Lee “Pitch Perfect”

COMIC GENIUS AWARD

Will Ferrell

GENERATION AWARD

Jamie Foxx

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Emma Watson