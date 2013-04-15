Winners at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The youth-oriented MTV Movie Awards, one of Hollywood’s most irreverent award shows, took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of winners in the fan-voted awards:
“The Avengers”
Bilbo Baggins “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”
Jennifer Lawrence “Silver Linings Playbook”
Bradley Cooper “Silver Linings Playbook”
Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect”
Suraj Sharma “Life of Pi”
Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane “Ted”
Taylor Lautner “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 2”
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner vs. Tom Hiddleston “The Avengers.”
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence “Silver Linings Playbook”
Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson “Django Unchained”
Tom Hiddleston “The Avengers”
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean and Hana Mae Lee “Pitch Perfect”
Will Ferrell
Jamie Foxx
Emma Watson
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh