Factbox: Winners at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards

(Reuters) - The MTV Movie Awards are decided by fans in online voting. The following are the winners at Sunday’s ceremony:

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Josh Hutcherson for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Lawrence for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Will Poulter for “We’re the Millers”

FAVORITE CHARACTER

Tris, played by Shailene Woodley in “Divergent”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jonah Hill for “The Wolf of Wall Street”

BEST ON-SCREEN TRANSFORMATION

Jared Leto for “Dallas Buyers Club”

BEST ON-SCREEN DUO

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in “Fast & Furious 6”

BEST SHIRTLESS PERFORMANCE

Zac Efron for “That Awkward Moment”

BEST FIGHT

Orlando Bloom and Evangeline Lily versus Orcs for “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

BEST KISS

Will Poulter, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts for “We’re the Millers”

#WTF MOMENT

Leonardo DiCaprio for “The Wolf of Wall Street”

BEST VILLAIN

Mila Kunis for “Oz The Great and Powerful”

BEST SCARED-AS-S**T PERFORMANCE

Brad Pitt in “World War Z”

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

Back Street Boys for “This Is the End”

BEST CAMEO

Rihanna for “This Is the End”

BEST HERO

Henry Cavill for “Man of Steel”

MTV GENERATION AWARD

Mark Wahlberg

MTV TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Channing Tatum