Factbox: Winners at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards

(Reuters) - The MTV Movie Awards are decided by fans in online voting. The following are the winners at Sunday’s ceremony:
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Josh Hutcherson for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Jennifer Lawrence for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
Will Poulter for “We’re the Millers”
Tris, played by Shailene Woodley in “Divergent”
Jonah Hill for “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Jared Leto for “Dallas Buyers Club”
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in “Fast & Furious 6”
Zac Efron for “That Awkward Moment”
Orlando Bloom and Evangeline Lily versus Orcs for “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
Will Poulter, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts for “We’re the Millers”
Leonardo DiCaprio for “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Mila Kunis for “Oz The Great and Powerful”
Brad Pitt in “World War Z”
Back Street Boys for “This Is the End”
Rihanna for “This Is the End”
Henry Cavill for “Man of Steel”
Mark Wahlberg
Channing Tatum
Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore